Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,400 shares, a growth of 96.6% from the April 30th total of 41,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 308,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IBDRY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iberdrola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.00 ($12.77) to €12.75 ($13.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Iberdrola from €12.10 ($12.87) to €12.60 ($13.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.26.

Get Iberdrola alerts:

OTCMKTS IBDRY opened at $48.65 on Monday. Iberdrola has a 1-year low of $38.88 and a 1-year high of $55.47. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.80.

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain and internationally. It generates and markets electrical power using renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, solar photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, nuclear, and biomass, as well as through installation of batteries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Iberdrola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iberdrola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.