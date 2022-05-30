Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 2,300 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of Jewett-Cameron Trading at the end of the most recent reporting period. 29.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JCTCF opened at $6.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.95. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

