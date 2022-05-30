Short Interest in Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Rises By 98.8%

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the April 30th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 163.0 days.

GECFF stock opened at $120.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00.

GECFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oddo Bhf cut Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Gecina from €135.00 ($143.62) to €120.00 ($127.66) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Societe Generale raised Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gecina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

