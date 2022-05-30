Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Expands By 100.0%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.84 on Monday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.
Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Destiny Media Technologies (DSNY)
- These Are the Three (3) Most Upgraded Stocks For Q2
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/23 – 5/27
- Short Sellers Provide Entry Into Hibbet, Inc At Rock Bottom Prices
- Affirm Stock Has Affirmed a Bottom
- Airbnb: Bold Competitive Threats & A New World of Travel
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Media Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Media Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.