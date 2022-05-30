Short Interest in Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Expands By 100.0%

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DSNY opened at $0.84 on Monday. Destiny Media Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.75 and a 52-week high of $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 million, a P/E ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.11.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the Internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music; Play MPE Caster, a full-service distribution management system, including a set of operational functions that provides software tools to enable labels to manage marketing campaigns; and Play MPE Player for music curators to review and download content through web-based player or mobile player apps.

