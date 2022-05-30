VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIZ. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after buying an additional 10,739 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 88,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,953,000 after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 65,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 59,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $29.98 on Monday. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were paid a $0.101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%.

