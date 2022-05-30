First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of QQEW opened at $95.92 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50.

Get First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 0.4% in the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 36,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,875,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.