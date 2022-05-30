First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQEW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a growth of 99.0% from the April 30th total of 10,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of QQEW opened at $95.92 on Monday. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund has a one year low of $86.75 and a one year high of $121.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.22 and its 200-day moving average is $106.50.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%.
