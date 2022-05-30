Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ) Short Interest Update

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 339,800 shares, an increase of 97.3% from the April 30th total of 172,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 318,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,846,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 45,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 8,495 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 482,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,026,000 after acquiring an additional 30,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $25.94 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.83 and a fifty-two week high of $36.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%.

