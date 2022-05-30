Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF) Short Interest Update

Schroders plc (OTCMKTS:SHNWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, an increase of 98.1% from the April 30th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 743.0 days.

SHNWF stock opened at $36.70 on Monday. Schroders has a fifty-two week low of $34.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.60.

Several research firms recently commented on SHNWF. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,920 ($49.33) to GBX 3,720 ($46.81) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 4,250 ($53.48) to GBX 3,850 ($48.45) in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Schroders from GBX 3,500 ($44.04) to GBX 3,400 ($42.78) in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schroders from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,914.20.

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

