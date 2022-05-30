Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV) Short Interest Up 100.0% in May

Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:CPMV opened at $1.09 on Monday. Mosaic ImmunoEngineering has a 12 month low of $0.10 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04.
Mosaic ImmunoEngineering Company Profile (Get Rating)
