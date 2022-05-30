Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Grows By 98.5%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.35 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 183.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,631 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,708 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,172 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 77.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 21,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in The Swiss Helvetia Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,579 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the period. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Swiss Helvetia Fund

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

