Short Interest in The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Grows By 98.5%

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,600 shares, a growth of 98.5% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of NYSE SWZ opened at $8.35 on Monday. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.68 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.
About The Swiss Helvetia Fund (Get Rating)
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
