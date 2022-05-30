Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Air China Limited (OTCMKTS:AIRYY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS AIRYY opened at $12.85 on Monday. Air China has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.60 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14.

AIRYY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Air China in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

