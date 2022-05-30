Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

LON PGR opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).

About Phoenix Global Resources (Get Rating)

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

