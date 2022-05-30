Phoenix Global Resources’ (PGR) “House Stock” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
LON PGR opened at GBX 4 ($0.05) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of £111.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56. Phoenix Global Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6 ($0.08).
About Phoenix Global Resources
