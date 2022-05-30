Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 1,758 ($22.12) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 3,724 ($46.86).

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,800 ($98.15) to GBX 4,980 ($62.67) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

JET stock opened at GBX 1,706 ($21.47) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.45. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 52 week low of GBX 1,415.80 ($17.82) and a 52 week high of GBX 7,175 ($90.29). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,172.24 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,181.20. The firm has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.63.

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in Canada, the United States, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Luxembourg, Norway, Poland, Switzerland, Slovakia, the Netherlands, Australia, Bulgaria, France, Israel, Italy, New Zealand, Portugal, Romania, and Spain, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

