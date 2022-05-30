Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Lancashire (LON:LRE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a GBX 525 ($6.61) price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 781 ($9.83) to GBX 731 ($9.20) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an underweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 620.29 ($7.81).

Shares of Lancashire stock opened at GBX 407.60 ($5.13) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £994.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 407.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 466.16. Lancashire has a 52 week low of GBX 342.40 ($4.31) and a 52 week high of GBX 702 ($8.83). The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.81.

In other news, insider Natalie Kershaw bought 12,438 shares of Lancashire stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 402 ($5.06) per share, with a total value of £50,000.76 ($62,917.78).

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, and Australia. The company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Property and Casualty Insurance, Aviation, Energy, and Marine. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

