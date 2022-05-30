Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.15) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LGEN. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 343 ($4.32) price target on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and set a GBX 325 ($4.09) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 406 ($5.11) to GBX 400 ($5.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($4.03) to GBX 330 ($4.15) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 342.83 ($4.31).

LON LGEN opened at GBX 262.20 ($3.30) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 572.22. Legal & General Group has a 52-week low of GBX 225.49 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 309.90 ($3.90). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 260.54 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 276.67. The firm has a market cap of £15.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.04.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a GBX 13.27 ($0.17) dividend. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $5.18. This represents a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.55%.

In related news, insider Henrietta Baldock bought 836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 273 ($3.44) per share, for a total transaction of £2,282.28 ($2,871.88). Also, insider Ric Lewis acquired 1,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £3,126.34 ($3,933.99). In the last 90 days, insiders bought 3,066 shares of company stock worth $820,735 and sold 624,917 shares worth $169,803,170.

About Legal & General Group (Get Rating)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

