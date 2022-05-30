Reviewing Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH) and Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III)

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) and Mastech Digital (NYSE:MHH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

52.7% of Information Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.3% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.3% of Information Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 62.5% of Mastech Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Information Services Group and Mastech Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Services Group $277.83 million 1.13 $15.53 million $0.34 19.24 Mastech Digital $222.01 million 0.91 $12.22 million $1.10 15.75

Information Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mastech Digital. Mastech Digital is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Information Services Group and Mastech Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Services Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Mastech Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Information Services Group presently has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 343.43%. Given Information Services Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Information Services Group is more favorable than Mastech Digital.

Volatility and Risk

Information Services Group has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastech Digital has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Information Services Group and Mastech Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Services Group 6.00% 19.97% 8.19% Mastech Digital 5.76% 18.74% 11.91%

Summary

Information Services Group beats Mastech Digital on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Services Group (Get Rating)

Information Services Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services. It supports private and public sector organizations to transform and optimize their operational environments. The company also provides ISG Digital, a client solution platform that helps clients developing technology, transformation, sourcing, and digital solutions; and ISG Enterprise, a client solution platform that helps clients manage change and optimize operations in areas comprising finance, human resource, and Procure2Pay. In addition, it offers ISG GovernX, a software platform, which provides insights from market and performance data, and automates the management of third-party supplier relationships that comprise contract and project lifecycles, and risk management. The company serves private sector clients operating in the manufacturing, banking and financial services, insurance, health sciences, energy and utilities, and consumer services industries; and public sector clients, including state and local governments, airport and transit authorities, and national and provincial government units. Information Services Group, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Mastech Digital (Get Rating)

Mastech Digital, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation IT services to large, medium-sized, and small companies in the United States. It operates through two segments, Data and Analytics Services, and IT Staffing Services. The company offers data management and analytics services, including project-based consulting services in the areas of master data management, enterprise data integration, big data and analytics, and digital transformation by using onsite and offshore resources. It also provides a range of IT staffing services in the areas of data management and analytics, cloud, mobility, social, automation, business intelligence/data warehousing, web services, enterprise resource planning and customer resource management, and e-business solutions. In addition, the company offers digital transformation services, such as digital learning services; and cloud-based enterprise application across sales, marketing, and customer service organizations. It provides its services across various industry verticals, including financial services, government, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, technology, telecommunications, and transportation. The company was formerly known as Mastech Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Mastech Digital, Inc. in September 2016. Mastech Digital, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

