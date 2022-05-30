JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Experian (LON:EXPN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Experian (LON:EXPN – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

EXPN has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Experian from GBX 3,750 ($47.19) to GBX 3,300 ($41.53) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Experian in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup cut shares of Experian to a neutral rating and set a GBX 3,146 ($39.59) price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Experian to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,850 ($35.86) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,316 ($41.73).

Experian stock opened at GBX 2,695 ($33.91) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £24.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Experian has a 1 year low of GBX 2,436 ($30.65) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,689 ($46.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,775.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,060.86.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Experian’s previous dividend of $0.16. Experian’s payout ratio is 0.47%.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

