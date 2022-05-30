Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG)

Royal Bank of Canada restated their outperform rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 360 ($4.53) price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 306 ($3.85) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.15) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 370 ($4.66) to GBX 315 ($3.96) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 335 ($4.22) to GBX 300 ($3.78) in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 323 ($4.06) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 324.89 ($4.09).

Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 260 ($3.27) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 231.10 ($2.91) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 319.40 ($4.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 259.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 275.91. The company has a market cap of £3.44 billion and a PE ratio of 10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were paid a GBX 15.10 ($0.19) dividend. This is a boost from Direct Line Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.78%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.93%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 27,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 274 ($3.45), for a total transaction of £74,911.60 ($94,264.00).

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

