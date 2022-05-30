Royal Bank of Canada Trims CVS Group (LON:CVSG) Target Price to GBX 2,200

CVS Group (LON:CVSG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,900 ($36.49) price target on shares of CVS Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of LON CVSG opened at GBX 1,747 ($21.98) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 48.94. CVS Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,512 ($19.03) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,835 ($35.67). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,734.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,911.80.

In related news, insider David Wilton bought 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,712 ($21.54) per share, with a total value of £94,160 ($118,484.96).

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

