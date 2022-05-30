EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $89.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “EssilorLuxottica Société is involved in the design, manufacture and distribution of ophthalmic lenses, frames and sunglasses. The company’s brand portfolio consists of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Varilux(R), Transitions(R), Sunglass Hut and LensCrafters. EssilorLuxottica Société, formerly known as Essilor International Société Anonyme, is based in Paris, France. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ESLOY. UBS Group upped their price objective on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €185.00 ($196.81) to €189.00 ($201.06) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Societe Generale upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. HSBC upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from €195.00 ($207.45) to €190.00 ($202.13) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.83.

OTCMKTS ESLOY opened at $80.57 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $73.48 and a 12 month high of $110.11.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, Oceania, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Wholesale, Retail, Lenses and Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers.

