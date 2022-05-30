Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €71.00 ($75.53) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deutsche Post from €75.00 ($79.79) to €74.00 ($78.72) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Post from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €63.66 ($67.72) to €52.00 ($55.32) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deutsche Post from €59.00 ($62.77) to €54.00 ($57.45) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.84.

OTCMKTS DPSGY opened at $40.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.20. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $38.03 and a twelve month high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average of $53.35.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $25.35 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 6.10%. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Post will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.4316 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Deutsche Post’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

