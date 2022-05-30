Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) PT Raised to €8.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €7.90 ($8.40) to €8.00 ($8.51) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €5.20 ($5.53) to €5.70 ($6.06) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Deutsche Lufthansa from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a €5.50 ($5.85) price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.65 ($7.07) to €7.25 ($7.71) in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Deutsche Lufthansa from €6.00 ($6.38) to €7.00 ($7.45) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.95.

OTCMKTS DLAKY opened at $7.36 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.01 and a 12 month high of $13.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Deutsche Lufthansa ( OTCMKTS:DLAKY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The transportation company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 43.59% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

