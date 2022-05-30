CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF) Price Target Cut to GBX 2,200

CVS Group (OTCMKTS:CVSGF – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 3,000 ($37.75) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th.

Shares of CVS Group stock opened at $22.97 on Friday. CVS Group has a 12-month low of $21.49 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.16.

CVS Group plc engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail. It operates animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses. The company also provides pet cremation and clinical waste services for veterinary practices.

