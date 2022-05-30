Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €29.50 ($31.38) to €30.00 ($31.91) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bureau Veritas from €30.00 ($31.91) to €30.80 ($32.77) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $28.36.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BVRDF opened at $28.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.46 and its 200 day moving average is $29.78. Bureau Veritas has a 12 month low of $26.64 and a 12 month high of $34.34.

About Bureau Veritas (Get Rating)

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in the inspecting, analyzing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its customers in relation to regulatory benchmarks or volunteers, as well as issues compliance reports.

