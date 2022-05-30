Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Price Target Raised to €100.00

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Berenberg Bank from €95.00 ($101.06) to €100.00 ($106.38) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Brenntag from €100.00 ($106.38) to €90.00 ($95.74) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Brenntag from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $69.67.

Shares of BNTGY opened at $15.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.32. Brenntag has a one year low of $13.79 and a one year high of $20.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day moving average is $16.57.

Brenntag ( OTCMKTS:BNTGY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter. Brenntag had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 3.12%. On average, research analysts expect that Brenntag will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the divisions Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

