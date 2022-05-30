Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Given Buy Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ayr Wellness (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

AYRWF has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ayr Wellness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Ayr Wellness from C$57.00 to C$40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Ayr Wellness from $17.50 to $13.30 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ayr Wellness currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $43.55.

Shares of AYRWF stock opened at $6.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.83. Ayr Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $4.61 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Ayr Wellness ( OTCMKTS:AYRWF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.16. Ayr Wellness had a negative return on equity of 6.45% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ayr Wellness will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizer products. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

