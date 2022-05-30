Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bankinter is in the financial services industry. They are a banking entity subject to the supervision of the Bank of Spain and the Spanish National Securities Market Commission. Their products range from: Current Accounts, Term Deposits, Investment Funds, Pension Plans, Model Portfolios,Insurance Credit and Debit Cards, Assets (Mortgage and pledged loans) and Deposits of Securities. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Bankinter from €5.50 ($5.85) to €6.10 ($6.49) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.52.

OTCMKTS:BKNIY opened at $6.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. Bankinter has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.0522 per share. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 33.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

