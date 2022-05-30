Credit Suisse Group Cuts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 498

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.25.

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

ATDRY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.