Credit Suisse Group Cuts Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Price Target to GBX 498

Posted by on May 30th, 2022

Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRYGet Rating) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 514 ($6.47) to GBX 498 ($6.27) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ATDRY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Auto Trader Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Auto Trader Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 800 ($10.07) to GBX 720 ($9.06) in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Auto Trader Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Auto Trader Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $479.25.

ATDRY stock opened at $1.78 on Friday. Auto Trader Group has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $2.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.19.

About Auto Trader Group (Get Rating)

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers, home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

