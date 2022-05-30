TD Securities Raises AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target to C$34.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFFGet Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ATGFF. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$31.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.31.

AltaGas stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.96 and a 200-day moving average of $21.67. AltaGas has a one year low of $18.85 and a one year high of $24.83.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

