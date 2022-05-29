Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,126 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,467 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 139,585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,447,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Nutanix by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,542,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,871,000 after acquiring an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,605,000 after acquiring an additional 439,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,634,357 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,071,000 after purchasing an additional 86,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 70,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 47,055 shares during the period. 70.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NTNX. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. William Blair downgraded shares of Nutanix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nutanix from $47.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Nutanix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.83.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $108,508.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 46,233 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $1,099,420.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,652 shares of company stock valued at $1,970,165 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix stock opened at $16.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.65. Nutanix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.51 and a 52-week high of $44.50.

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.90 million. Nutanix’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.87) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutanix, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

