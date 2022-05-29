Invesco Ltd. Makes New $165.05 Million Investment in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,534,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,047,000. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.74% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

NYSE:ZWS opened at $29.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.60. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.38.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 22.48%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Zurn Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 14.63%.

In related news, Director Jacques Donavon Butler bought 8,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.91 per share, for a total transaction of $250,360.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,187.13. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 1,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.39, for a total transaction of $50,342.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,061 shares in the company, valued at $3,315,860.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,845 shares of company stock worth $790,065 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

