Invesco Ltd. Trims Stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,487 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Nutrien worth $158,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,952,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,484,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,113 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 407.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,534,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,290 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,874,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,075,000 after acquiring an additional 904,521 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 2,214,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,763,000 after acquiring an additional 845,912 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. started coverage on Nutrien in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Nutrien from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 target price on Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.20.

NYSE:NTR opened at $95.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.87. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

