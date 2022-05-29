Invesco Ltd. Sells 298,290 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298,290 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.48% of Dollar Tree worth $151,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morris Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,667,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 30,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,230,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,165,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DLTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Dollar Tree to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $160.76.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $165.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.70. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $177.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $159.20 and a 200 day moving average of $145.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.77 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 5.57%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

