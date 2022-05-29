V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,950,211 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.50% of V.F. worth $142,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,682 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.4% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,555 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in V.F. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director W Rodney Mcmullen bought 3,000 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $45.40 per share, for a total transaction of $136,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,675. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.16.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 35.53%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. V.F.’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

Several brokerages have commented on VFC. StockNews.com began coverage on V.F. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on V.F. from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on V.F. to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price objective on V.F. from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

About V.F. (Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.