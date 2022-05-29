Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Position Lessened by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 311,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268,227 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $14,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 3,569 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at about $17,374,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 71.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 40.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,571,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,943,000 after buying an additional 450,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 47.2% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,478 shares in the company, valued at $954,482.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE WFC opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market capitalization of $173.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.14. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $40.74 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 25.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 20.79%.

Several research firms have weighed in on WFC. Barclays raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $58.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.08.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

