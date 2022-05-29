Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

In other news, Director Donna A. Harman purchased 500 shares of Packaging Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $153.21 per share, for a total transaction of $76,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,497.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles J. Carter sold 7,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,197,561.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,911,348. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $160.00 to $176.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.86.

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $159.90 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a 1-year low of $124.78 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.14.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 11.50% and a return on equity of 27.11%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from Packaging Co. of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s payout ratio is currently 40.90%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile (Get Rating)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.