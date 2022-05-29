People s United Financial Inc. Sells 4,920 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 772.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Unum Group by 63.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.13, for a total value of $251,144.37. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,781 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,936.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 7,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $250,937.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $656,975.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,453 shares of company stock worth $3,365,621 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $36.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $36.73.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Unum Group from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

