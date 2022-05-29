People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,403 Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,403 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OneMain by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in OneMain by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its holdings in OneMain by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 41,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,098,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in shares of OneMain by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of OneMain by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OneMain alerts:

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 2,500 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.64 per share, with a total value of $101,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,167,591.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 1,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.23 per share, with a total value of $40,230.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 349,612 shares in the company, valued at $14,064,890.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $212,525. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OMF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on OneMain from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OneMain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.67.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.24 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.96 and a fifty-two week high of $63.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.15. OneMain had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.53%.

OneMain Profile (Get Rating)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.