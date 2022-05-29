FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,392 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.76% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $138,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,631,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,358,000 after buying an additional 51,777 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,605,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $359,795,000 after buying an additional 583,594 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,081,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,159,000 after buying an additional 143,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 674,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,485 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 599,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded FLEETCOR Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $290.71.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $249.48 on Friday. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $200.78 and a one year high of $282.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.36 and a 200-day moving average of $235.20. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $789.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.56 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 28.97% and a return on equity of 34.88%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

