Schroder Investment Management Group Has $12.89 Million Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Schroder Investment Management Group reduced its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,410 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 48,897 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $12,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KEYS. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 174.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,114,110 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $172,030,000 after acquiring an additional 708,404 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 11,768.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,638,000 after acquiring an additional 392,120 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,801,000. Covea Finance acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,376,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,071,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KEYS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $198.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $193.00.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $145.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.93 and a 12-month high of $209.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.34, for a total value of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $158.92 per share, for a total transaction of $158,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

