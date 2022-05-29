Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,980,385 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 277,690 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.70% of FOX worth $146,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in FOX by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,205,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,691,000 after buying an additional 471,284 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in FOX by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,686,000 after acquiring an additional 130,761 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in FOX by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,041,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,025,000 after acquiring an additional 567,184 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in FOX by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,003,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,745,000 after acquiring an additional 35,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in FOX by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 3,343,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,363,000 after acquiring an additional 13,460 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FOX from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of FOX to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of FOX from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.40.

NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.62. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.35 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FOX Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.