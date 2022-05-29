Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 24,480 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,480 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TKR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Timken by 210.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,200,000 after acquiring an additional 464,666 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Timken by 29.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 417,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,339,000 after acquiring an additional 96,014 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Timken by 4.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the third quarter worth approximately $367,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 268.4% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 6,809 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Timken alerts:

Shares of TKR opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.56. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $55.32 and a twelve month high of $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.10.

Timken ( NYSE:TKR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 15.97%. Timken’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.41%.

TKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Timken from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Timken in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Timken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Timken presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.10.

Timken Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end-users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.