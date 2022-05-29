Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 260 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.20% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WGO. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,157 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 25.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,136 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 6,002 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,132 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 27.4% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 511,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,025,000 after purchasing an additional 110,037 shares during the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on WGO shares. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

NYSE:WGO opened at $49.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day moving average of $63.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

