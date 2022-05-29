Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 1,251 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,768 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Quanta Services by 435.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 113.3% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PWR. UBS Group cut Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 14,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.65, for a total value of $1,614,936.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services stock opened at $123.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.37. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

Quanta Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

