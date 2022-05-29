Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 262,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,622,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,316,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,647,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,060,000 after buying an additional 49,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mohawk Industries by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 53,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,690,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

MHK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.00.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $141.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.56 and a 12-month high of $214.32.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mohawk Industries (Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.