Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 1,125 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,106 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.20% of Boise Cascade worth $5,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,886,667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,843,000 after acquiring an additional 17,026 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 838,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,707,000 after buying an additional 41,137 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 777,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,985,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 730,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,121,000 after buying an additional 75,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,121 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,416,000 after buying an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

In other news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $311,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 2,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total value of $197,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,215 shares of company stock worth $882,242 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCC. DA Davidson upgraded Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark downgraded Boise Cascade from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Boise Cascade from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.75.

BCC opened at $82.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.75. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $85.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.75.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The construction company reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.50 by $1.11. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 62.72% and a net margin of 10.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Boise Cascade will post 18.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $10.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.69%. Boise Cascade’s payout ratio is 2.20%.

Boise Cascade Profile (Get Rating)

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.