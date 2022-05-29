Gotham Asset Management LLC Buys 4,606 Shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 524.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $1,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 847 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in ICU Medical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Equitable Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 1,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of ICU Medical by 26.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $8,640,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.56, for a total transaction of $130,170.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,070.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,967 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,175. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $182.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $209.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $221.37. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $167.47 and a one year high of $282.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.51 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $543.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.33 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICUI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet downgraded ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com lowered ICU Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $263.33.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

