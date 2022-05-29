People s United Financial Inc. Sells 519 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 462 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ARW shares. Raymond James raised Arrow Electronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $143.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Arrow Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday.

NYSE:ARW opened at $121.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.48. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.11 and a 52 week high of $137.95.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.11, for a total transaction of $193,920.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.26, for a total value of $652,134.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,103,081.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,475 shares of company stock worth $3,648,254. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.