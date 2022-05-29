Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $1.36 Million Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 144.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,227 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $1,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 252.7% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 119,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 85,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 30,666 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,705,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 83.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FCN opened at $167.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.84. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 0.43. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.50 and a 12 month high of $170.65.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $723.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $702.83 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 4,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $616,544.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $146,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

