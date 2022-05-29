Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $5,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter valued at $299,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 9.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 6.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 84,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,694,000 after buying an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 35.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,454,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.09.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 2,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total transaction of $652,871.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Amy B. Summy sold 249 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.21, for a total value of $65,290.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,177 shares of company stock worth $874,306. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $257.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $259.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.20. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $232.01 and a 1 year high of $317.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $6.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.22%.

About Laboratory Co. of America (Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.